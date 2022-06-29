how NFTs bring cultural industries to Web3

For those who believe that Web3 is still far away, I would like to talk about Jenkins The Valet, the Tally Labs company project. Jenkins The Valet is an example of how NFTs, one of the main tools of Web3, are changing cultural industries.

The main peculiarity of this project is the creation of stories around an NFT. Under the premise of “many avatars and few characters”, Jenkins, pseudonym of the creator of the project, has built a narrative around a character from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The character has the same name: Jenkins The Valet.

This is monkey #1798, acquired by Tally Labs on March 22, 2021 for 0.4652 ETH. The kickoff to the project began with the posting of a mini-story on Twitter around Jenkins The Valet. Baptized as the genesis story, it recounts in the first person his experience within the Bored Ape Yacht Members Club. The protagonist reveals events and even secrets of the Club, all from the perspective of the NFT made into a character: “Jenkins The Valet”. The idea was so well received in the community that a “snowball” effect was generated. Many users exposed their Bored Ape for Jenkins to write events that revolve around them. The idea was simple but original: create stories featuring the authenticated property that an NFT represents. At this point it was when they considered expanding the story with the participation of the fans.

The power of holders

The story ended up being transformed into a literary production represented in a book divided into episodes, which is still in development. A team made up of project collaborators and the community that revolves around it works on the production. The literary production is entitled “The Writer’s Room”. In turn, it is the native NFT collection of Jenkins The Valet, operating on the Ethereum network.

In the proposal, every holder of an NFT from the collection has an active and direct participation in the story, being able to vote for genres, scenes or upcoming events in the stories. The complete collection of “The Writer’s Room” consists of 4 types of rarity. Sorted by levels (Tiers) from lowest to highest: 5,205 Valet (level 1), 1,371 Yacht keys (level 2), 297 Valet positions (level 3) and 69 Yachts (level 4). The greater the scarcity, the greater the utility value and the right to vote. As the level increases, more vote for the story. All NFTs and levels offer the possibility to license your NFT from BAYC as a character, thus increasing its relevance and participation in the story, as you belong to a higher level.

A Web3 crowdfunding

The summary would be as follows: NFTs “Entrance Valet”: your licensed character will appear as a keepsake or memory within the story of the book. Each “Valet Entry” NFT grants 5 participation votes in Writer’s Room. NFTs “Yacht Keys”: Your licensed character will appear in the game “Where’s Jenkins” within the same book. Each NFT “Yacht Keys” awards 10 participation votes in Writer’s Room.

NFTs “Valet Stations”: your licensed character will be illustrated as an extra in the book. Each NFT “Valet Stand” grants 50 participation votes in the Writer’s Room. NFTs “Yates”: your licensed character will have direct participation in the story of the book. Each NFT “Yachts” grants 215 votes in “Writer’s Room”. Additionally, all holders will be able to receive a fractional 1/1 final book through the Fractional.art partnership, a physical copy of the book, and access to a writers room in the Sandbox metaverse. They can also license other avatars in upcoming stories and access exclusive Writer’s Room merch. With this structure, a crowdsourcing worthy of imitation is given shape. Crowdsourcing consists of outsourcing tasks that were traditionally carried out by employees or contractors, leaving them in charge of a community.

Although the DAO of the project is still being developed, the holder is being given participation. Through voting and by allowing you to own an official brand, thanks to the ability of NFTs to register intellectual property. It could be the equivalent of having a percentage in productions like Dragon Ball, Pokemon or another series, but keeping the commercial rights for lending the avatar to the story.

The developers of the project have also signed an agreement with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the most important talent agencies in the world. Among his clients are names like Steven Spielberg, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Hanks, Ryan Murphy or Beyonce. Thanks to CAA, another luxury alliance emerged for Jenkins The Valet: the participation of Neil Strauss, Best Seller of the New York Times, in the narration of the work. The final result of the deed will be “audited” by the holders, who will be able to make proposals and cast votes.

12 million round led by a16z

Tally Labs closed a $12 million seed round in mid-May, led by a16z Crypto and other media, sports, and web3 investors. Jenkins The Valet represents a use case where co-creation is the basis of a narrative, just like that children’s game of putting together stories with each child having to say a certain number of words. The main difference is that it is done in a Web3 key and that the “children” become investors and obtain profits or losses based on the capital spent on the purchase of the NFTs.

Jenkins The Valet demonstrates that decentralized propositions are being used more and more by the big entertainment industries. Although this type of alliance represents a business for the parties, they reflect a paradigm shift: the correlations of the productions will be distributed.

At press time, the minimum price for each NFT is 1.38 ETH. With a total traded volume of 5,996 ETH (7,112,339 USD). Like the rest of the market, the Jenkins The Valet collection has also been affected by the crypto market crash. Jenkins NFTs had a maximum price of 5.8 ETH.

