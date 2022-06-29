Goals and summary of the United States U-20 2-0 Costa Rica U-20 in the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/28/2022

21:32 4 hours ago

Goals and summary

19:55 6 hours ago

95′

It’s over! The United States defeats Costa Rica and qualifies for the semifinal

19:49 6 hours ago

88′

Rodríguez’s header, but it arrives without going into the hands of Brady.

19:43 6 hours ago

83′

Alvarado gets swept up but ends up knocking Aaronson down.

19:42 6 hours ago

77′

Powerful shot, but Brady ends up keeping the ball.

19:38 6 hours ago

68′

Stick! Costa Rica’s cannon shot, but the ball ends up crashing on the crossbar.

19:32 6 hours ago

67′

Aguilera tries to generate danger, but does not reach the rival goal.

19:23 7 hours ago

60′

Costa Rica tries to shorten the advantage, but the United States avoids the attacks.

19:13 7 hours ago

53′

He failed her! Aguilera ends up flying the ball with a cannon shot and misses the opportunity to shorten the score.

19:12 7 hours ago

52′

Penalty in favor of Costa Rica! The Costa Rican player falls inside the area and the maximum penalty is awarded.

19:10 7 hours ago

48′

Goal, goal, goal for the United States! Aaronson appeared again to send the ball to the back of the net.

19:06 7 hours ago

46′

The meeting resumes in San Pedro Sula.

19:06 7 hours ago

Four. Five’

Changes from Costa Rica. Pérez and Rodríguez enter for Alemán and Escoe.

18:50 7 hours ago

45+2′

Half time in Honduras, the United States wins by the minimum to Honduras.

18:49 7 hours ago

43′

Costa Rica tries, but fails to generate danger.

18:41 7 hours ago

35′

The meeting is quite rough, many fouls from both teams.

18:31 7 hours ago

29′

Goalie! Sullivan’s cannon shot, but Mora carefully avoids the second.

18:26 7 hours ago

24′

The match is back and forth, most of the time it is played on half court.

18:19 8 hours ago

18′

Long-distance cannon shot, but Mora attentive prevents the second from falling.

18:16 8 hours ago

12′

The United States dominates the match against a Costa Rica that is looking for the rival goal.

18:06 8 hours ago

4′

Goal, goal, goal for the United States! Aaronson receives the ball inside the area, settles down and sends a left footed shot to open the scoring.

18:01 8 hours ago

0′

Actions begin in the San Pedro Sula property.

18:01 8 hours ago

11th Costa Rica

B. Blackberry; D. Sequeira, R. Peña, S. van der Putten, K. Ríos; A. Soto; B. Aguilera, T. Arias, J. Alcocer; J. German, E. Escoe.

17:59 8 hours ago

XI United States

C. Brady; M. Cuevas, B. Craig, J. Neal, M. Halliday; A. Alvaraddo Jr., R. Pokstas, D. Luna; Q. Sullivan, P. Aaronson, C. Clark.

17:49 8 hours ago

To the court

Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of this match, seeking to get in tune before the kick-off.

17:49 8 hours ago

they arrived

Both the United States and Costa Rica are already in the San Pedro Sula building, they will seek to give everything in this match that will define the pass to the next phase.

17:49 8 hours ago

United States Statements

17:35 8 hours ago

watch out for this player

Costa Rica will have to pay a lot of attention to Quinn Sullivan, the player arrives after scoring his brace in the last match, he will also seek to generate danger in the Tica area.

17:30 8 hours ago

What a fact!

Costa Rica has emerged victorious twice in this contest, the first was in 1988 and the second in 2009, in addition to this being its 21st participation.

17:25 9 hours ago

eye here

There are nine occasions in which Costa Rica has qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, of which four have been in the last seven contests.

17:20 9 hours ago

last meeting

The last time these teams met was in 2018, in that game the scoreboard ended in four goals to nil in favor of the United States.

17:15 9 hours ago

historical duels

The United States has five victories against Costa Rica in the previous duels, while the Ticos have four and three times have ended in a draw in the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup.

17:10 9 hours ago

We came back!

We are back to bring you minute by minute of the match between the United States and Costa Rica. Soon we will share the most relevant information and the confirmed lineups.

17:05 9 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow the United States vs Costa Rica live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the United States vs. Costa Rica live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Morazán Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

17:00 9 hours ago

Where and how to watch United States vs Costa Rica online and live

16:55 9 hours ago

At what time is the United States vs. Costa Rica duel corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup?

16:50 9 hours ago

Costa Rica Statements

16:45 9 hours ago

Last lineup of Costa Rica

B. Blackberry; K. Rios, S. van der Putten, B. Calderón, D. Sequeria; J. McCook, T. Arias, A. Salmerón, A. Soto; E. Escoe, C. Pérez.

16:40 9 hours ago

USA Last Lineup

C. Brady; Halliday M, Ferkranus M, Neal J, Allen N; Q. Sullivan, J. McGlynn, D. Edelman, D. Luna, C. Cowell; T. Wolff.

16:35 9 hours ago

How does Costa Rica get there?

Costa Rica comes to this match after beating Trinidad and Tobago four goals to one in the round of 16; In turn, they added a victory, a defeat and a draw in the group stage.

16:30 9 hours ago

How does the United States arrive?

16:25 10 hours ago

The match will be played at the Morazán Stadium

The United States vs. Costa Rica match will be played at the Morazán Stadium located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The building has capacity for 18,000 people.

16:20 10 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States vs. Costa Rica match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup. The meeting will take place at the Morazán Stadium, at 6:00 p.m.

