Goals and summary of the United States U-20 2-0 Costa Rica U-20 in the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/28/2022

It’s over! The United States defeats Costa Rica and qualifies for the semifinal

Rodríguez’s header, but it arrives without going into the hands of Brady.

Alvarado gets swept up but ends up knocking Aaronson down.

Powerful shot, but Brady ends up keeping the ball.

Stick! Costa Rica’s cannon shot, but the ball ends up crashing on the crossbar.

Aguilera tries to generate danger, but does not reach the rival goal.

Costa Rica tries to shorten the advantage, but the United States avoids the attacks.

He failed her! Aguilera ends up flying the ball with a cannon shot and misses the opportunity to shorten the score.

Penalty in favor of Costa Rica! The Costa Rican player falls inside the area and the maximum penalty is awarded.

Goal, goal, goal for the United States! Aaronson appeared again to send the ball to the back of the net.

The meeting resumes in San Pedro Sula.

Changes from Costa Rica. Pérez and Rodríguez enter for Alemán and Escoe.

Half time in Honduras, the United States wins by the minimum to Honduras.

Costa Rica tries, but fails to generate danger.

The meeting is quite rough, many fouls from both teams.

Goalie! Sullivan’s cannon shot, but Mora carefully avoids the second.

The match is back and forth, most of the time it is played on half court.

Long-distance cannon shot, but Mora attentive prevents the second from falling.

The United States dominates the match against a Costa Rica that is looking for the rival goal.

Goal, goal, goal for the United States! Aaronson receives the ball inside the area, settles down and sends a left footed shot to open the scoring.

Actions begin in the San Pedro Sula property.

B. Blackberry; D. Sequeira, R. Peña, S. van der Putten, K. Ríos; A. Soto; B. Aguilera, T. Arias, J. Alcocer; J. German, E. Escoe.

C. Brady; M. Cuevas, B. Craig, J. Neal, M. Halliday; A. Alvaraddo Jr., R. Pokstas, D. Luna; Q. Sullivan, P. Aaronson, C. Clark.

Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of this match, seeking to get in tune before the kick-off.

Both the United States and Costa Rica are already in the San Pedro Sula building, they will seek to give everything in this match that will define the pass to the next phase.

Costa Rica will have to pay a lot of attention to Quinn Sullivan, the player arrives after scoring his brace in the last match, he will also seek to generate danger in the Tica area.

Costa Rica has emerged victorious twice in this contest, the first was in 1988 and the second in 2009, in addition to this being its 21st participation.

There are nine occasions in which Costa Rica has qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, of which four have been in the last seven contests.

The last time these teams met was in 2018, in that game the scoreboard ended in four goals to nil in favor of the United States.

The United States has five victories against Costa Rica in the previous duels, while the Ticos have four and three times have ended in a draw in the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup.

B. Blackberry; K. Rios, S. van der Putten, B. Calderón, D. Sequeria; J. McCook, T. Arias, A. Salmerón, A. Soto; E. Escoe, C. Pérez.

C. Brady; Halliday M, Ferkranus M, Neal J, Allen N; Q. Sullivan, J. McGlynn, D. Edelman, D. Luna, C. Cowell; T. Wolff.

Costa Rica comes to this match after beating Trinidad and Tobago four goals to one in the round of 16; In turn, they added a victory, a defeat and a draw in the group stage.

The United States vs. Costa Rica match will be played at the Morazán Stadium located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The building has capacity for 18,000 people.