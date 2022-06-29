Fortnite: Now you can play the “Save the World” mode in Fortnite for free, if you are part of its Club

yesSurely you have seen on more than one occasion that Fortnite offers you to be part of his crew for the small amount of $11.99 per month. And perhaps some have told you that it is not worth it for the benefits they offer. We’re not going to lie to you some months are worse than othersbut at least for what is offered for the month of July, s we can anticipate that it is completely worth it and that the crew members they will be happy to have your subscription.

What is the Fortnite Crew?

It is a small and exclusive club reserved for Fortnite players who can pay for their entry. Through a monthly subscription You will receive a series of benefits that you could also obtain with external payment of turkeys. These benefits are:

A different and new skin every month.

1000 V-Bucks.

The current Battle Pass (if you don’t have it).

Additional occasional cosmetics.

What does the July Fortnite Crew offer?

Although the last two months have offered a couple of good skins (counting the Mecha Attack Commander who helped close last season so well), this time the fence has been blown, and Phaedra It is in the sights of all Fortnite players. Phaedra’s cosmetics include:

Retro Cef backpack

Stygian Parasol Peak

Gothic Shadowwalker Glider

Inked Reflection Loading Screen

Phaedra (two styles)

In addition to the additional thousand paVos, Crew members will be able to play Save the World throughout July.

What is Fortnite’s “Save the World” mode?

It is the original essence of the game, and the way it started Fortnite before becoming popular with its Battle Royale. Basically you have to defend a fort as a team eliminating all the zombies and monsters that try to enter. But this game mode has a cost that, in fact, with each month you get you also receive a Skin package with missions that allows you to unlock a total of 1500 bucks to use in the game.

If you are a member of fortnite crewduring July you will not have to pay to access this game, and you will be able to play it on most platforms where you have Fortnite installedSo “Save the world” not available to all. If you play Fortnite on more than one platform, it doesn’t matter which one you progress on, your progress will be saved to your Epic Games account to accumulate your experience, just as the mode does Battle Royale.

so if you were expecting a push to get the Club this month, the appearance of Phaedra is an incentive that by itself is worth the investment. In addition, remember that after receiving the benefits, you can always cancel your subscription before the next cut-off date.