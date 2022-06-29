Fans annoyed at the arrival of Cabecita: Not even if it was Messi

It was what was heard as a claim before the way in which Jonathan Rodríguez was taken from the airport, after not being able to stop to greet the fans who gathered.

The arrival of jonathan rodriguez caused great chaos in the Mexico City International Airportbecause due to the lack of organization on the part of the club some people ended up upset, to the point of pointing out that the Uruguayan striker was not the Argentine star Leo Messi to be taken out of the place escorted and running from all those present.

Jonathan was surrounded by two security elements of the feathered team, while two more people cleared the way for the new reinforcement of the America quickly leave terminal 2 and not give statements.

Some fans arrived minutes before 23:00 to try to get closer to “Little Head” Rodriguez, who was surrounded by fans and the media. In addition, the club’s press department was unable to organize a quiet departure for the 28-year-old South American striker, who arrives from Al Nassr.

“It’s not that bad. Don’t be clowns. not that it was Messi”, was what was heard as a complaint about the way in which the footballer was removed from the place, since he could not move, nor stop before the dozen azulcrema fans who waited for almost two hours for the new reinforcement of the team for the Opening 2022.

Jonathan Rodríguez returned to Mexico to be a player for América. ESPN

Jonathan will carry out the physical tests at the club’s facilities and it will be this Wednesday when he can have his first approach with the squad of his new team on his return to the MX League.

The first stage of the 28-year-old Uruguayan in Mexico It was between July 2016 and December 2021, time in which he defended the shirts of Saints Y Blue Crossteams with which he was champion of the MX League. In both clubs he added 87 goals, 37 with the Warriors and 50 with the Machine.