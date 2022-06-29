Fallout’s Post-Nuclear Wasteland Signs Three New Actors for Amazon Series

The video game series and movies are the order of the day. Uncharted, Arcane or It Takes Two are some of the clearest examples of an explosion of productions that are coming for the future. Among them, you will have to visit the Wasteland of Fallout in real image.

And it is that as they advance from Variety, three new actors join the cast of characters. Specifically we are talking about Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten, each with different trajectories both on the small and on the big screen.

In the case of MacLachlan we have been able to see it in Twin Peaks, Dune or Blue Velvet, while on the part of Mendes-Jones is a newcomer to the acting world. We will be able to see her in the Netflix movie called Havoc and she will appear in the second season of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

Moten has made an appearance in the film of Father Stu accompanying Mark Wahlberg and will share a scene in Emancipation with Will Smith. Therefore, the three of them will work together with Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, the other two actors previously announced.

Of course, we are not clear who will interpret each of them in the series of falloutwhich takes us to the end of a nuclear war that broke out in the 1940s, so we will see its consequences during the year 2077. As we already know, production is scheduled to start at the end of 2022 and Jonathan Nolan will be the director of the first episode. Additionally, Bethesda’s Todd Howard and James Altman will be supervising the work.