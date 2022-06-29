Fall Guys allies with Fortnite and Rocket League in the Crown Clash event, with free rewards

Fall Guys, which just went free for all, will soon be getting some special content thanks to Fortnite and Rocket League! The trio of games owned by Epic Games will shine with a triple crossover and rewards to earn everywhere.

The launch of Fall Guys as a free game on all platforms may not have been an absolute success, but Epic Games is not letting it go and intends to increase the boom. To do this, the publisher will use its most powerful machine: Fortnite. What could be better than a collaboration to promote the game and expand its community?

Since On Wednesday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. until Monday, July 11, a great event will be held that will link Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League. It will be called Crown Clash and it will allow you to earn rewards in all three games, simply by playing Fall Guys.

The different challenges

Play 10 Fall Guys games

Play 20 games of Fall Guys

Play 40 games of Fall Guys

Play 70 Fall Guys games

Play 100 Fall Guys games

The rewards

According to the data miner iFireMonkey , completing these challenges will allow players to unlock chain rewards. At the time of writing these lines, the binomial of rewards and challenges is not yet known. On the other hand, we already know the “optimal” rewards that can be obtained through this event:

in Fortnite: 5 cosmetic items (not yet revealed)

in Fall Guys: 3500 Kudos

in Rocket League: 5 cosmetics (not yet revealed)

Although the conditions of participation in the event have not yet been published, it will surely be necessary to use the same Epic Games account to take advantage of the interconnection between the rewards. If you haven’t discovered Fall Guys yet, now is the time! It is very possible that the cosmetic rewards assigned through these holidays are exclusive and will never be published in stores.