Eva Mendes asks Ryan Gosling to keep the underwear that “Ken” wears in “Barbie”

The recordings of the movie “Barbie” have surprised fans with the outfits used by its protagonists, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Well, they show that the famous doll and her boyfriend “ken”tThey have spacious wardrobes.

But there is one garment in particular that caught the attention of Eve Mendes, after the photo of his partner, Ryan Gosling, who plays “Ken”, was shared. The first photo of Ryan as the famous doll came to light on June 15; In the photo, he is sporting a denim vest, jeans, and “Ken” boxer shorts as well as his abs.

“It’s a funny picture and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on every level. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, ‘What?Can you give me that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything“, revealed in an interview for the program “The Talk”.

The actress confessed that what were the reasons why she decided to make that unique request to Ryan. “So, anyway, I got it. I’m wearing it right now. There was something about the picture that turned on my, you know, that little teenager…”

On the criticism of Internet users to Ryan’s image as “Ken”, he did not hesitate to defend him by remembering that he is playing a doll. “People know he’s not playing a real person, TRUE? She’s playing a fake person!”

“I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance. I see what’s going on,” she joked.

Earlier this month, after Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first photo of Gosling in character Ken, Mendes posted on Instagram his reaction: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So excited to look at this.” #Thatsmyken.”

The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.

Watch the video here: