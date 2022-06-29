Cruz Azul goes for striker Gonzalo Carneiro

Sources consulted by ESPN assured that Carneiro is the option one of the cement directive at the request of coach Diego Aguirre, who directed the Uruguayan attacker

Blue Cross is on the way to sign Gonzalo CarneiroUruguayan striker Liverpool F.C. of Montevideo.

Sources consulted by ESPN they assured that Carneiro it is option one of the cement directive at the request of the technician Diego Aguirrewho directed the Uruguayan attacker, today 26 years old, who remains as a free player starting this Friday, July 1.

Nicknamed “The Jewel”, Carneiro He is 1.92 meters tall and weighs 82 kilos. He comes from scoring the goal of the Liverpool with which he beat the Fénix 1-0 and won the Opening Tournament 2022 of the Uruguayan First Division.

“I think there was an improvement, I don’t think I’m still the Carneiro that many saw, but after so long without playing it’s complicated and in the final stretch I found my best version. In addition, in recent days I had to play more in the center of the attack, perhaps that way I have found myself closer to the goal and by adding goals and assists it attracts more attention, “Carneiro told Radio Sport 890 of Uruguay last June 7.

“I always felt more comfortable as a midfielder, turning and grabbing the field from the front. I also know how to play with my back, but the rivals try not to let me turn and they don’t let me have the arc in front of me, I feel more comfortable when I turn and I have the playing field at speed”.

Carneiro debuted in First division in 2015, and in 2018 it went to Sao Paulodirected then by the technician Diego Aguirre, but he did not have the desired continuity, for which he went to soccer in Switzerland but never made his official debut. In January of this year he returned to Uruguay for the birth of his daughter and with the aim of having more minutes, which he will now seek with Blue Cross in the event that his signing is finalized.