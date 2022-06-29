COMPANY / Center for Naturopathy and Health on the benefits of Bach Flowers for the emotional and physical well-being of people

Anxiety or the feeling of loneliness, as well as depression, among other negative emotions, are characterized by having an impact not only on mood, but also on people’s physical health. This is because they limit the performance of activities that contribute to the well-being of the individual.

Although there are different treatments for these conditions, more and more people are leaning towards natural options, one of the most popular being Bach Flowers. In this sense, the online store of the Center for Naturopathy and Health has a large stock of natural products formulated with Bach Flowers, aimed at contributing to the emotional and physical well-being of people.

Benefits of Bach Flowers for health

Bach Flowers are divided into 7 different groups and all of them are used to treat fear, lack of interest, loneliness or uncertainty, as well as hypersensitivity, despair, among other emotions. These are known as Rescue Remedy or Remedy of Rescue, which are used in emergency situations with the aim of providing immediate relief in the face of possible emotional turmoil.

In addition to being used as a quick and effective treatment for nervous breakdowns and shock states, Bach Flowers stand out for not having side effects, which is why it is suitable for all people. Likewise, this natural product is characterized by not being addictive and for being compatible with other types of medication, since there is no type of contraindication.

Additionally, flower therapy is recognized for restoring emotional balance, also allowing physical illness to be resolved.

As a space specialized in natural products, the Center for Naturopathy and Health has been characterized by having a large number of products made from Bach Flowers.

Bach Flowers are available individually, categorized with the number assigned to each one of them, facilitating their identification and information to know what they can be used for. Also, pre-combined treatments are offered for different purposes. For example, Bach Flowers to lose weight, to treat addictions and dependencies, as well as to sleep, among others. The Rescue Remedy category categorizes the alternatives that can be used in emergency situations, such as pills, creams or spray formulated based on these recognized flowers.

