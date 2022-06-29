Chris Pratt denies allegations of homophobia and Hillsong

As if we were talking about Troy McLaure in The Simpsonwe could start by saying that “you will know Chris Pratt from roles like Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy or Owen Grady’s in Jurassic World“. There will, of course, be those who know him from passengers or of Parks and Recreation. In nothing can we say that it is also the the final listthe ambitious action series that Amazon Prime Video premieres this July 1 and that, logically, has caused the actor to be doing the corresponding promotional tour.

Warner Bros.

Coincidences of life, this has made public appearances of the actor coincide with the month of Pride LGTBIQA +. The usual complaints from the most conservative sector of society this month have become even more annoying this year in the United States, with a victory for the pro-stupid sector (they call themselves pro-life) that has managed to overthrow the constitutional protection of abortion, allowing overthrow the measure in several of the states most controlled by religious conservatism. For better or worse, since Pratt accepted an award at the MTV Awards in 2018 saying “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you”, there are many who have pointed to him as a defender in Hollywood of this sector more religious. Let religion be understood here not as what it is or should be but as the scoundrels who want to prohibit you from loving whoever you want or from doing what you want with your body.

Since 2018, the social and Internet ball about Chris Pratt has been getting bigger and bigger, creating in him, despite the lack of true evidence or statements, an image of an ultra-religious conservative. For years it has even been claimed that he belonged to and supported the Hillsong church, a famous religious group of Australian origin but popular in California that, beyond professing Christianity, has numerous scandals of abuse and labor and financial exploitation.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yes, nothing that does not happen in a sadly huge number of religious groups, but here it was more personalized, and let’s say that his opinion of the group was not much better than what this writer thinks of them. The feeling of a large part of the most progressive sector of the Internet about Pratt was also reinforced by the words of Elliot Page in Stephen Colbert’s Late Night in which he stoked those who defend beliefs that crucify (I don’t know whether to tell you if literally or metaphorically) to the collective.

If you’re a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone just wonders why you’re being labeled that way. Being anti-LGTBIQA+ is wrong, there are not two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Final point.

Pratt, more forceful than ever, has not only denied being homophobic in an interview with Men’s Health USA, but also, and this is the main novelty, having never belonged to Hillsong

I didn’t know that I would become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person. I think there is a distinction between being religious, adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the awe reserved for someone I believe to be a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from them, to abuse the children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever that is. The evil that is in the heart of every man has latched onto the back of religion and joined the journey. It was recently suggested that I belong to a church that ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGTBIQA+’. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone has the right to love whoever they want, free from the judgment of their neighbor. I never went to Hillsong. Actually, I’ve never been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.

Why the hell hasn’t he denied it for the last four years? We don’t know, but Pratt tries to clear it up. We clarify that the Westboro church is known among religious groups for its strong homophobic, racist and intolerant views towards other religions.

Why am I going to throw a church under the bus? If it’s like the Westboro Baptist Church, it’s different.

Maybe, just maybe, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law’s next project won’t have to face such accusations. The one who has been quite fed up with them for some time now is James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy that, until now, he had defended Pratt from it more than Pratt himself.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io