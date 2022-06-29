Cara Delevingne talked about kissing with Selena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building 2”

Cara Delevingne is one of the new entries in the cast of second season of Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez and talked about the scene in which she and the co-star are starring in a kiss.

“It was simply fun – said the model and actress a While You Were Streaming – Who in the world wouldn’t like to kiss Selena?“.

“It was hilarious. She was one of those things you’re comfortable withespecially when you know someone so well and you have fun“.

Cara Delevingne – getty images

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez they have been friends for fifteen years now and the English star also explained how precious the time spent together on set was:

“We never get to see each other so much because we’re so busy, so being able to spend so much time with her and being able to work with her… She’s an “amazing person to work with, whether you know her or not.” She is brilliant, one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with“.

In Only Murders in the Building 2Cara Delevingne plays the role of Alicethe love interest of Mabelthe character of Selena Gomez: “To interpret a queer character it meant so much to me and Selena knew it. The representation is thrilling” he added.







Selena Gomez said in an interview that she met Cara Delevingne when she was about 16. Soon both will accomplish it 30: Sel next July 22nd and Cara on August 12th.

In 2015, they appeared in the video for “Bad Blood“of another famous friend: Taylor Swift! The same year, they walked the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards together.

More recently, they have been done matching tattoos shaped like a rose and Sel revealed that the nickname by which the friend calls her is rosebud!

ph: getty images





















