Camila Medes, Riverdale and other projects

In 2017 the teen drama Riverdale launches its career, let’s see the other projects and some curiosities about the Latin American actress

Source: IG profile

Full name: Camila Carraro Mendes

Camila Carraro Mendes Date of birth: 06/29/1994

06/29/1994 Birth place: Charlottesville

Charlottesville Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Height: 1.57 m

1.57 m Nationality: USA

USA Profession: actress

actress Debut date: 2017

2017 Social: Instagram, Twitter

Biography

L’actress Camila Mendes was born in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1994. She then moved with her family to Florida, where she continued her secondary education and later graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Her first gig as an actress is an advertisement shot for the IKEA brand.

In 2016 she was hired for her first role on television and from the following January she plays the role of Veronica Lodge, a character from the TV series Riverdale. Here she stars alongside colleagues Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch. The program, a teen drama with a thriller streak, is based on the characters of the publishing house Archie Comics and immediately achieved great success with the public.

In the wake of his notoriety, Mendes ends up on the cover of various magazines, including Women’s Health And Cosmopolitan. In the same way, her career as an actress takes a turn: in 2018 she makes her his big screen debut with the film The New Romanticthen joins the cast of The Perfect Datefilm starring Noah Centineo and Laura Marano.

However, it is in 2019 that the first arrives leading role. In fact, she plays Esther in the thriller Coyote Lakethen this film is followed by the film Dangerous Lies, distributed by Netflix. In 2020 she joins the cast of Palm Springs – Live like there’s no tomorrowsci-fi comedy with romantic tones whose main actors are Andy Samberg (Separate in love And Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street And How I Met Your Mother).

Private life

Camila Mendes is the daughter of Brazilian immigrants, therefore identifies herself as Latin American and is fluent in Portuguese. During her early years she moved frequently, first due to her father’s job and then because of her parents’ divorce. She the actress also lived for a year in Brazil when she was about 10, but she spent most of her childhood in Florida.

From 2013 to 2017 she frequents the photographer and director Ian Wallace, then between 2018 and 2019 she is linked to the actor Charles Meltonhis colleague on the set of Riverdale. Between summer 2020 and February 2021, she is in a relationship with photographer Grayson Vaughan.

After breaking up with Vaughan, Mendes and Melton reunite in June of that year, but the following spring the actor appears to be engaged with actress Chase Sui Wonders. The story between him and Mendes therefore seems to have definitively ended.

Projects

2017 – Riverdale (TV series)

2018 – Give a Little by Maggie Rogers (videoclip)

2018 – Side Effects by Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren (videoclip)

2018 – The New Romantic (Carly Stone movie)

2019 – The Perfect Date (Chris Nelson film)

2019 – Coyote Lake (film by Sara Seligman)

2020 – Dangerous Lies (Michael Scott movie)

2020 – Palm Springs – Live like there’s no tomorrow (film by Max Barbakow)

2021 – Fairfax (TV series)

Awards and acknowledgments

2017 – Teen Choice Awards as a Scene Stealer for Riverdale

2018 – Teen Choice Awards for TV Drama Actress

2018 – Teen Choice Awards as TV Ship with KJ Apa

2018 – People’s Choice Awards as Female TV Star of the Year

What is the link between Camila and Victor Mendes?

Victor Mendes is the father of actress Camila. Originally from Brasilia, the man is a business executive. Mendes’s mother is called Gisele Carraro and she is a flight attendant. The actress has an older sister, Viviane, who was born in 1990.

Was Camila Mendes a victim of sexual assault?

In 2019, during an interview with the magazine Women’s Health, Camila Mendes says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by another student during her freshman year at university. From this experience originates the tattoo of the actress “to build a home”: a reminder to build around yourself a context in which you always feel safe, stable and at ease with her, sensations that should be experienced in an ideal home.

Was Camila Mendes accompanied by her boyfriend at the Met Gala 2022?

No, Camila Mendes showed up accompanied by Alexandre Mattiussi, founder of the AMI brand, who designed the dress in which the actress appeared at the event. It is therefore not her boyfriend, but her stylist.

In which video clips did Camila Mendes star?

Camila Mendes starred in two video clips: first that of the song Give a Little, song by friend Maggie Rogers; then in that of Side EffectsThe Chainsmokers song created in collaboration with singer Emily Warren.

Are Camila and Shawn Mendes related?

No, the two are not related despite sharing the same surname. Camila Mendes ‘family is in fact originally from Brazil, while Shawn Mendes’ father is Portuguese.