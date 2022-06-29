Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement to make “Back in Action”, a new Netflix movie

After nearly a decade away from acting, Cameron Diaz will return to work on a new project.

Without acting since he made the remake of anniereleased in 2014, Diaz will now be part of a new Netflix movie that will be known as “Back-in-Action” (Back in action). The initiative will co-star Jamie Foxx, who has already worked with the actress in Any Given Sunday Y annie.

For now there are no further details about the story of “Back in Action”, but it is a production that will be directed by Seth Gordon (awful bosses) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (neighbors).

Also, the film will feature the participation of legendary quarterback Tom Brady and for now it is expected that filming will begin this year.

All of the above was revealed by Jamie Foxx through his social networks.

In the past, Cameron Diaz explained that he had decided to move away from the cinema not only because of the workload, but also because he needed to protect his mental and spiritual health.

“When you’re doing something at a really high level over a long period of time, when you’re the person who’s accomplishing this one thing, everything around you, all the parts of you that aren’t that have to be somehow given over to others. It’s fun to do, I love it, I love performing, it could go on forever, and sometimes I feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia. But I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching, and I wasn’t driving, and I really couldn’t drive.”

In addition to anniethe last films that the actress had made were comedies sex-tape Y The Other Womanin addition to the suspense thriller The Counselorthe latter directed by Ridley Scott.