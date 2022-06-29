another polka dot dress for a walk through the Granja de San Ildefonso

It has been to see the Queen Letizia (49 years old) on the morning of this Wednesday, June 29 at Granja de San Ildefonso and remind us of the film beautiful woman. The film starring Julia Roberts (54) has several dresses that have gone down in the history of fashion and cinema and among them is the one with brown polka dots that the actress uses to accompany Richard Gere (72) to the pole. Although Letizia was missing her hat, a detail that we would have loved, the design that she has chosen to host the first ladies of NATO, has taken us directly to the film.

Leaving aside this cinematographic reference, the wife of Philip VI (54) began her role as hostess this Wednesday in Segovia. She has impressed us a lot as she has waited for her guests at the door of the Real Sitio de la Granja, as if she were her house, as if she were in Zarzuela. It is true that for today, being part of National Heritage, it will be like her home, but we have never seen it like this.

The point is that for today’s important appointment, in which will accompany the first ladies of NATO In a pleasant visit to the Farm and its Royal Glass Factory, the Queen has returned to choose the print Made in Spain par excellence, moles and also a design made in our country. It is a new dress signed by the Spanish Laura Bernalcutting measure in colored viscose fabric taupe with embroidered polka dots. We love the lapel collar and of course the fitted waist with a matching lined belt. She has side pockets, which we women always like when we don’t know what to do with our hands, and she has a price of 259 euros.

Queen Letizia has worn a dress by the firm Laura Bernal.

gtres

[Letizia brilla en el Palacio Real con uno de los vestidos más bonitos de su armario y las joyas de pasar]

Follow the topics that interest you