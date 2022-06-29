Ángel Romero confirms contact with a great from Brazil

Cruz Azul comes from winning the Liga MX Super Cup after beating Atlas last Sunday in California. On the other hand, days before his debut against Tigres in the Nuevo León Volcano, Angel Romero It begins to slip that he maintains contact with Corinthians from Brazil, when the Machine intends to renew the Paraguayan’s contract.

Last weekend, the South American element was key to achieving Diego Aguirre’s first title as he scored in the victory against the Foxes. Due to this, the Cementero team seeks to fulfill the wishes of the Uruguayan coach since he wants to renew his contract as Santiago Giménez, who would be released on December 31.

On the other hand, while this is happening, Angel Romero He commented that he maintains contact with Corinthians from Brazil, but stressed that there was no formal offer. “I am always in contact with the people from Corinthians, but nothing formal, no offers. If there were polls, but nothing more than that “expressed the Paraguayan soccer player in dialogues with ABC Cardinal.

In turn, he commented that Boca Juniors was one of the teams that sounded him out in January of this year, but that there was nothing formal to play with the South American team. “There was an approach, they asked my condition, what proposal I had, but no more than that”explained what happened with the renowned Argentine club.

Finally, Angel Romero He explained the current situation with Cruz Azul and gave his feelings after winning his first title with the La Noria team. “I have a contract until December 31. Now with this first title (MX Super Cup) that we have won with the team fills me with pride”expressed the Paraguayan.