all photos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Before judging us, let us explain. Since the director of little women He announced that he was going to make a movie about Barbie. They also made us googly-eyed. Then they said that Ryan Gosling was going to be Ken and that Margot Robbie would be the iconic doll and no more names were needed next to Greta Gerwig for them to come out of our eye sockets, for good. we were looking forward to seeing Barbie until they started posting pictures from the movie set.

Now we know that the film will begin in the beautiful and fantasy plastic world of “Barbieland”, among the colorful high society of barbies and kens. Ryan Gosling is going to be a “completely goofy” Barbie-obsessed ken—a ken, that is. But unlike Barbie, he loves the real world for the same reasons that she has to hate it: “beauty standards”, “sexism”, in short, which is a joke. So the movie will drift into a “big fish out of water” comedy as Ken and Barbie leave “Barbieland” for the real world and Mattel (the plastic doll company) CEO Will Ferrell starts hunting them down. back.

All this looks wonderful and we want to see Will Ferrell as some kind of elf of the franchises, a crazy foreigner who does not know how to skate or relate to the human worldbut it happens that for all this to reach the big screen we will have to stop seeing images like this:

And, forgive us, but after seeing Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbieplatinum blonde, plastic tan and with a denim vest and bare chest we are not willing to do without our weekly dose of images from the set of Barbie. How do you want us to start the week now that we’ve gotten used to this?

We want to Barbie never finish shooting and continue to see an inexhaustible source of photos and videos like the one of Robbie and Gosling dressed in pink, in roller skates and matching neon fanny packs, skating ’80s style.

We don’t know what else to say in our defense. we don’t want to see Barbiewe want to see images like these.

The official presentation: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in “Barbieland”

We, among the most elegant characters of Ryan Gosling, have searched even the images of him as a young man, those photos that Gosling would have wanted to delete from his Instagram. We do not forget his mythical scorpion jacket in Drive nor his post-apocalyptic coat of Blade Runner: 2049 or the bicolor shoes of La La Landso we need you to keep showing us the way to combine platinum blonde, denim and pinkthat Ken is a fool, but he knows about style.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) for a walk

Like falling into a pot of rose, with a cowboy-style vest, exposed navel and flared pants with stars and sequins, Margot Robbie walks the set and we ask for MORE. In another image we see her skating with the actress America Ferrara, of which we still do not know what role she will play.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) also goes for a walk

After going out skating with Barbie, Ken took a walk through the flea market. In another image we see him next to the brain of all this, Greta Gerwig. Let her not blame us for wanting to lock her up on set so we don’t stop rejoicing on Mondays.

Wait… who is this?

Ryan Gosling’s stunt double on the movie set. What will be Ken’s stunts?

Barbie and Ken skate through the city

In pink, neon and tacky, we wouldn’t be surprised if they go back to visors after this. We already have ours, what we will hardly be able to match is that smile.

Wil Ferrell: Men in suits don’t know how to skate



Barbie

The CEO of the toy company has neither that smile nor that elegance nor those colors. He’s Will Ferrell in a suit with the Mattel executives who are probably chasing our protagonists. In the photograph he appears with the star of sexeducation, Connor Swindells.

Let’s hope Ferrell and his team never catch up to them and every week we have new images of nostalgia and pastel pop culture.

