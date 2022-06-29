All about Johnny Depp’s first video clip after the defamation trial

For several months, Johnny Depp was on everyone’s lips for his legal confrontation with Amber Heard, his ex wife. Ultimately, the jury found in his favor at trial. for defamation. This caused the public to feel great affection for him again, to the point that they are eager to see what the artist’s new projects are.

For the actor it is important to leave everything bad behind, and turn the page. For this reason, he prefers to stay away from scandals and put all his energy into his return to the big screen. Could it be that we will see him again as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? We don’t know that yet, but the rumors are getting louder.

While waiting for a perfect project to come up for him, the performer wastes no time and concentrates on his singing career. Let’s remember that music is another of his passions, and he recently demonstrated it with a new video clip. All the details, below!

Johnny Depp’s new music video will fascinate you / Source: Instagram – johnnydepp

Johnny Depp and his love for music: Don’t miss his new video clip!

Recently, Johnny Depp released a music video with jeff beck. Both performed a version of the song “Caronline, No”, which belongs to The Beach Boys and will be part of the actor’s next album titled 18.

The footage shows Beck and his band performing in front of a euphoric crowd. Although the actor is not part of the video, he appears in the credits because the song is part of the setlist of his collaborative album. It should be noted that the star has been working on this project for three years.

The friendship and joint work between both artists has existed for a long time. However, it all came true on May 29 of this year. At the time, Johnny Depp decided to surprise Beck during a show in Sheffield, UK. From that moment, the relationship between the two became even stronger and began to take on a lot of importance in the media.

Before launching this new video clip, both musicians performed a version of “Venus In Furs” by the Velvet Underground. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity.. We were joking about how we felt like 18 again, so that also became the title of the album.”

For his part, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He also showed his happiness for this project and for the friendship he formed with the artist: “It is an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege of calling my brother“.

Depp is at his best musical moment. While waiting for the release of his album, the actor is also ready to go on tour with his group. He announced a European tour next summer, where he will play with the band hollywood vampires, which integrates with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. What do you think of Depp’s musical career?

