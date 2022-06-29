All about Johnny Depp’s first video clip after the defamation trial

For several months, Johnny Depp was on everyone’s lips for his legal confrontation with Amber Heard, his ex wife. Ultimately, the jury found in his favor at trial. for defamation. This caused the public to feel great affection for him again, to the point that they are eager to see what the artist’s new projects are.

For the actor it is important to leave everything bad behind, and turn the page. For this reason, he prefers to stay away from scandals and put all his energy into his return to the big screen. Could it be that we will see him again as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? We don’t know that yet, but the rumors are getting louder.

