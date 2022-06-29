A notebook with “secret” details of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is auctioned

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It will go down in history as one of the most mediatic legal conflicts due to the number of people who joined to watch it in the live broadcasts that were broadcast on YouTube. After knowing the verdict for defamation of the actress towards her ex-partner, a citizen decided to put up for sale a notebook on eBay with exclusive content of the trial, and that the cameras did not capture.

The famous actor of Pirates of the Caribbean regained its prestige after its ex-partner implied that she was a victim of gender-based violence in a statement to Washington Post. Although the actress never named him, Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit that resulted in a payment of 15 million dollars, which was later reduced to 10 million. The result was celebrated by the fans of the Hollywood actor who, after the declaration of his ex-partner, suffered rejection from some brands and work proposals at the acting level.

The magnitude of the trial was so great that the audience reached a record 428 million viewers during its final days, a number that far exceeded the audience that watched the last Super Bowl, with 112 million people. What happened between the two actors took such interest among the media and the fans that, Larry Formana Kentucky citizen, attended several hearings in this lawsuit and wrote a memo pad in which he developed his thoughts in real time and described the reactions of each member of the jurysomething that escaped the cameras of the transmission.

This notebook has a total of 20 written pages per day and covers days 23 and 26 of the trial. The funny thing is that this man decided to auction it on the eBay sales platform with an initial value of 14 thousand dollars. As detailed by the North American media TMZproceeds from this sale will go to a children’s hospital located in Los Angeles, California.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became a historic moment in Hollywood movie entertainment and some fans would be willing to have a memory. On the same platform where the notebook is sold, different products related to the trial can be purchased and asking for justice for the protagonist of Scissorhandssuch as t-shirts with the actor’s face.

It is worth mentioning that Johnny Depp celebrated the verdict of the trial with his fans in England, a country where he attended to give a series of shows with his musician friend Jeff Beck and where he saw him more relaxed playing the guitar after the pleasant news. Now the actor will be able to resume his normal life after spending a long time in the eye of the storm when Amber Heard hinted that she was a victim of gender-based violence when she was an actor’s partner.