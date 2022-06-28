Will Disney offer $300 million to Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

“The jury gave me my life back,” exclaimed the famous actor after winning the defamation trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard, on June 1st. In addition, freed from the stigma of “wife beater” that persecuted him for years, we can assume that the jury also gave him a juicy future in the film industry. For example, there is the hypothesis that Disney will seek to mend his relationship with Johnny Depp to reintegrate it into the popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. And on this line, there is even a rumor circulating that the House of Mouse plans to offer him a colossal amount of money, in order to have him back as Jack Sparrow.

The rumor in question claims that Disney is preparing a $301 million dollar deal for Johnny Depp to star in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and a series spin off for platform streaming DisneyPlus. According to the portal Pop Topic, the information comes from a reliable source close to the studio, which ensures the existence of a draft script for another movie about the endearing Captain Jack Sparrow. And he adds that, in addition to the multimillion-dollar compensation, the House of Mouse’s offer includes a “sizable donation” to whatever charity Depp chooses.

Too good to be true? Definitely. Even the rumor seems more like a humorous invention based on one of the questions put to the actor in the middle of his recent defamation trial. While he was on the stand, a lawyer for Amber Heard questioned him: “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacasnothing on earth would make him go back and work with Disney on a movie of Pirates of the Caribbean?». And Depp replied, “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn.” So, how convenient that the rumor handles the $301 million figure, as if the extra million is the hook to convince him.

In any case, a legal representative of Johnny Depp had to go out to clarify the situation. On whether the histrión knew of that offer that Disney is allegedly forging, the spokesman simply stated: “This is made up”in an interview with NBC News (via).

In addition to the fact that Depp already guaranteed that he would have no interest in returning to the saga of the charming buccaneers, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer asserted in May 2022 that the future of Pirates of the Caribbean “At this point” does not include the interpreter of Jack Sparrow.

Currently, the only Johnny Depp film project on the way is a period drama. carry by title Jeanne DuBarry and will deal with the last mistress of King Louis XV of France. The 50-year-old actor will play the monarch, under the direction of the French artist Maïwenn. The project is currently in pre-production.