whatsapp audios feed the dream

In the era of Whatsapp an audio can seal the beginning of an epic era, celebrated in a collection of words and quotes that would entrust to Cristiano Ronaldo the guide of the capital, after a symbolic ceremony, promoted in that Olympic Stadium, with an equally evocative name.

Crazy transfer market for Ronaldo at Roma

The transfer market also runs on an audio that, forwarded without interruption for days, has aroused a multiplication of suggestions, hypotheses, romantic associations between Cristiano Ronaldo, Roma and Mourinho: a reunion that evokes the real Madrid more wonderful and unbeatable, but for the concrete economic possibilities of Friedkin to support a stellar engagement like that of CR7, convinced that leaving Manchester is the only way to go.

“Rome has booked the Olympic stadium for June 29, the day of the feast of the patrons of the city, to present a great event”. “Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Roma in Mallorca a few days ago, it’s done!”, The recent messages that have fueled the hopes of the fans and of unknown origin and reported by the Roman media.

Roma has booked the Olimpico for June 29: the reason

And even if the experts are cautious, the Roman newspapers insist on reporting – citing their sources – the contacts between the parties and the validity of the possibility that it can be dealt with.

There Romeindeed, he has booked the Olympic Stadium for next Wednesday but to bring the Cup, symbol of the title of the Conference League won in Tirana a month ago, inside the Olympic stadium, where it will be exhibited in the new museum starting from 7 July for the benefit of those who want to get to know it closely.

An event that the fans hoped could be accompanied by the announcement of a great market hit at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or, if Inter continue to consider it a second option, a good one Paulo Dybala which would not disappoint the expectations of the Romanists.

Alternative tracks for Cristiano Ronaldo

For Ronaldoafter the refusal at Inter Miami of David Beckham and the denial by the Bayern Monk for the salary of 27 million or more per season, the concrete possibilities of signing an agreement shortly with a top of Serie A by June 30 (think of the growth decree) are very limited.

The more than plausible opportunities for contact with Chelsea would remain plausible, even if Cristiano would seem to prefer other goals, other than the Premier, and the romantic return to the club that launched him in the international football scene, Sporting Lisbon.

With a certain interest on the part of bettors, who are very attentive to the next developments on the future of the Portuguese phenomenon.

