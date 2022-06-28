What happened to Erika Eleniak, the beach watcher who left her place to Pamela Anderson

In the history of cinema and television, there are many cases of performers who seem predestined to succeed and yet end up swallowed by the machinery of an industry that does not forgive missteps and is always very prone to typecasting. And in a way, Erika Elaniak is a good example of this despite the fact that its beginnings were very promising.

He made his film debut with Steven Spielberg. with a classic ET the alien (1982), when he was barely 12 years old and, although it took him a while to find his place, he ended up joining one of the quintessential summer series: Baywatch. From the hand of David Hasselhoff, the main attraction of fiction after his success in Fantastic Car, the production became a classic over time with several sequels and movies.

In addition, the franchise was a real springboard for some of its protagonists since names like Yasmine Bleeth, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Carmen Electra, David Charvet, Jason Momoa, Alexandra Daddario or Zac Efron, among others. Not forgetting that Dwayne Johnson himself was also part of the vigilante roster over the years.

And, although we can say that many of them did not do badly at all, others, however, did not finish finding their place. As happened to Eleniak whose irruption was so powerful, turned into an instant sex symbol that even reached the cover of Playboy, how fast was his fall from grace. And all because she decided to give her career a new direction after deciding to leave the series – she was replaced by Pamela Anderson – in 1992

But she was unable to escape the voluptuous blonde stereotype. “I wanted to have a serious careerI am very grateful for the series. What happened to me is that I had to end up working triple what I thought because, ‘Oh, bouncing boobs, blonde, here she comes thinking she’s going to get the part.’ And I got some great roles, but I broke my butt, ”said the actress in her own podcast about the way she took her career.

And indeed, he managed to appear in a film no less mythical than the series as Maximum alert (1992) but soon he entered a spiral of series B productions from which he was really unable to get out despite having the opportunity to appear in series such as Forced Parents either CSI Miami. The thing is that he gradually withdrew from acting to focus on caring for his only daughter and on her more spiritual and altruistic side.

In recent years he has turned to his role as acting teacher and others educational projects related to childhood. As we mentioned before, he also launched a podcast very focused on self-help in which he tries to share his life experience to inspire other people. Although now, at 52, has resumed her career as an actress and has several projects in the pre-production phase, including a documentary about the series that launched her to fame. The one that she does not deny, but that she never managed to leave behind.