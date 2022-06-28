I have finally gone to see Top Gun: Maverick, an expected official visit to theaters that perhaps has not received the attention it deserved. I refuse to keep them on tenterhooks, we are facing a masterpiece, a film that borders on perfection and a heartfelt tribute to Tony Scott. The late virtuous director, who knew how to place the viewer above any other concern and pretense, would be proud of a highly calculated production that revives the spirit of Tom Wolfe in What It Takes.

The title could have been corrected in Top Gump or Tom Gump, because Tom Cruise is treated like a poor out of phase by all the human beings that intervene in the film. It is curious that the best in his specialty, in this case the piloting of supersonic fighters, is received with indistinct signs of contempt for his superiors and inferiors. The gap, between the triumphant trajectory and the mediocre expectations of the flying ace, transforms a pornographic display of muscles of steel into a careful Greek tragedy.

Tom Cruise improves when he is losing. The masterful film narrates a humble and inferior mission, more worthy of the Little Israeli Satan than the Great American Satan. The terminology borrowed from Khomeini should not lead to premature judgments about the fate of the squadron entrusted with an almost suicidal mission. In obedience to racially and geographically correct times, the name of the country or the bombed continent is not indicated. Iran is presumed, but it could have been a gangster club within the United States, which incubated a nuclear facility in the deserts of New Mexico.

In this delicious adventure, Tom Cruise plays the new John Wayne. During the projection he is subjected to the gerontophobic attacks of those around him, in addition to his own insecurities. The anguished hero is not saved by the recollection of his deeds. A fundamental piece of the gear is Jennifer Connelly, who outshines any actor who passes by her side with a gesture. Because Top Gump is a beautiful love story with cinema, which succeeds where other blockbusters have failed. The dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion have aged much worse than Tom Cruise.