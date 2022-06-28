Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth reveals his favorite villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

During the virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth revealed that Gorr the Slaughterer of Of the is his favorite villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universepraising the work of Christian Bale on the character and motivations of the Thunder God opponent in Taika Waititi’s film:

“[Gorr il Macellatore di Dèi] is my favorite villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I love everyone I’ve worked with, but this one was particularly special. And a lot of it has to do with what Christian said earlier [Bale]namely that you can empathize with him. There is a certain vulnerability in him. It makes you think ‘Oh, what he’s doing is wrong, but I understand the motives behind his actions.‘And this happens every time you work with different people and different characters who manage to bring different things out of you, like in this case. And yes, he did an amazing job. “