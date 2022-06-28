They remaster the legendary Simpsons Hit & Run game with an open world and multiplayer mode

It seems that Unreal Engine 5 is inspiring more and more creators to come up with their own “homemade remakes” of classic titles, which speaks volumes about the possibilities and ease of use that Epic Games’ new engine promises to bring. .

This time it has been the turn of a game that many of you will remember, since a fan has remastered the legendary The Simpsons Hit & Run with open world and next generation graphics. Take a look for yourself below.

The project, which is being carried out by the developer Reuben Ward, not only intends to remaster the game’s graphics, but also plans to convert it into a full-fledged open world game, with better vehicles in even a online multiplayer mode.

Unfortunately, The project does not currently have an estimated launch dateso we will have to be patient, and consider the possibility that, as often happens, it may not end up being released to the public for a myriad of reasons.

The legendary Simpsons Hit & Run game is remastered with an open world, next-generation graphics and multiplayer mode

The Simpsons: Hit & Run was released in 2003 for PC, Xbox, Ps2 and GameCube, and became a true cult game for its impeccable recreation of Springfield and its fun gameplay.