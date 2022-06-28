“They broke up only for economic reasons”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué they wouldn’t break up because of a betrayal, but for purely economic reasons. It was to add yet another piece to this intricate story Roberto Garciaex fiance of one of the Colombian singer’s sisters. The man, who today is no longer linked to the Mebarak family, told EsDiario that the relationship between the pop star and the Barcelona footballer has come to an end only and exclusively for economic problems.

“She doesn’t do anything without her parents’ permission, they supervise a lot of things in her life,” explained Roberto, who has been engaged for eight years to Shakira’s sister Lucila. After this dry refusal, the quarrels and misunderstandings between the artist and the sportsman would become more and more frequent until the definitive separation.

According to what stated by Garcia, Shakira would never have thought about marriage to Piqué: “After noticing it, she immediately understood that he could be the father of her children but she knew she would never marry him”.

It seems that the defender asked the ex-partner for a large sum of money to open some entrepreneurial activities in the Bahamas and Colombia: a request that Shakira, after a consultation with her parents, would have rejected.

Shakira and Piqué broke up after 12 years of love and two children. The former VIP couple publicly asked for respect for their children: Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, who came into the world in 2015.

The Spanish journalist José Antonio Aviles during the Viva la Vida program revealed that in the last three years, at least, Shakira and Piqué would have been an open couple: “Three years ago they experienced a crisis, which was overcome when they decided to become an open couple. . He also claims that Piqué’s family, aware of the true nature of the relationship between the two, would have been surprised by the Colombian singer’s decision to separate “.