Sylvester Stallone is a living legend of Hollywood and Netflix is a platform that makes it easy to reach some of his biggest blockbuster movies, as well as productions that were overshadowed by his most talked about achievements. In the catalog of Netflix there is something for all tastes, but without a doubt those who love action movies will have an incomparable excuse to sit for about two hours in front of the screen and enjoy the performances of Sylvester Stallone. Here we tell you what films you can find on the streaming service.

These Sylvester Stallone movies you can watch on Netflix

Escape Plan: This film brings together Sylvester Stallone with Arnold Schwarzenegger. A security expert ends up imprisoned in one of the high-security prisons that he himself has designed. Until now he had dedicated himself to designing the plans for these prisons, but since he is sent to prison he has to test first-hand the harshness of the security measures that he had helped draw.

The Expendables: Mr. Church assembles The Expendables for what should be an easy job. But the brutal death of one of them forces his companions to take revenge by their own hands. And they will not be the only ones. The beautiful daughter of the indestructible killed on the mission, Fiona, also wants blood to flow.

Believe, Heart of a Champion: a film that strikes at the nostalgic hearts of lovers of the Rocky Balboa saga. Sylvester Stallone plays the legendary boxer from Philadelphia, how could it be otherwise, who begins to train Adonis, the son of his great friend Apollo Creed, who died in Rocky 4 at the hands of Ivan Drago.

Rocky Balboa – A retired Rocky returns to the ring for some minor bouts. But the industry and the promoters’ desire for business lead him to a fight against the world heavyweight champion. Sylvester Stallone He confessed that in this film he made one of his best performances.