These Sylvester Stallone movies you can watch on Netflix

Sylvester Stallone is a living legend of Hollywood and Netflix is a platform that makes it easy to reach some of his biggest blockbuster movies, as well as productions that were overshadowed by his most talked about achievements. In the catalog of Netflix there is something for all tastes, but without a doubt those who love action movies will have an incomparable excuse to sit for about two hours in front of the screen and enjoy the performances of Sylvester Stallone. Here we tell you what films you can find on the streaming service.

These Sylvester Stallone movies you can watch on Netflix

Escape Plan: This film brings together Sylvester Stallone with Arnold Schwarzenegger. A security expert ends up imprisoned in one of the high-security prisons that he himself has designed. Until now he had dedicated himself to designing the plans for these prisons, but since he is sent to prison he has to test first-hand the harshness of the security measures that he had helped draw.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker