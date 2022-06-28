The unmissable photos of George Clooney when he worked in ER Emergencies

If there would be a category of super talents in the world of Hollywood, there is little doubt that George Clooney he would be one of those who would lead it. The actor has already shown all the capacity of him in front of the camera and behind it. He shines as a protagonist, director, producer and screenwriter, whatever the challenge he faces, he does it in the best way.

Recognition came to him in various ways. To her credit she has four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA, in addition to several other awards. Two of the nominations he had on his long list for the Emmy Awards and three for the Golden Globes are due to his iconic role as Dr. Doug Ross, in the famous series ER Emergencies.

George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross.

George Clooney was part of the acclaimed NBC production. There she participated from 1994 to 1998 giving life to the aforementioned doctor. Without a doubt, that interpretation opened all the doors for him and led him to stardom, however he decided to abandon it at the right time and bet on opening other paths in his artistic career.

The heartthrob was in the production until its fifth season, then made a cameo in the sixth and appeared for the finale, in the 15th season. At that time he decided that he wanted to boost his film career, so he said goodbye to Dr. Ross and said hello to Batman, in Batman and Robin. Furthermore, during his years in ER Emergencies He also participated in other productions such as An Unforgettable Day and The Peacemaker.

The full success of the series, George Clooney he took a risk by fulfilling his contract, staying on good terms with the producers and betting on something that actually turned out very well. So she is today one of the highest paid Hollywood stars of all time.

At that time, the writer of ER He dedicated a few words of farewell to the actor: “George Clooney will leave ER tonight on the road to Hollywood immortality, or accidental ambiguity.”

George during his time at ER Emergencies.

In his years for the famous production, Clooney He was a young man who was taking his first steps on television and he looked very different from what we are used to today. Although he normally continues to steal and conquer hearts all over the world, in those years he did it even more.

At that time George had black hair, there were no signs of the passage of time on his face and he had the same seductive smile that he maintains to this day. Although with the passing of the seasons some of his gray features began to come out, that made him even more desirable to audiences from all over the world.

Part of the main cast of the series.