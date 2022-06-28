The Titanic Character Robert De Niro Could Have Played But Ended Up Turning Down

titanica It not only became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, but one of the most awarded. The film directed by james cameron It was one of the most expensive in history, not only because of the needs of the production, but also because of the actors who were part of it.

Starring Kate Winslet and a young man Leonardo Dicaprioalso featured performances by billy zane, bill paxton, Katy BatesY Victor Garber, among others. The story centers on Jack Dawson (DiCaprio), an artist who wins a ticket to travel to America aboard the titanica, the largest ocean liner in the world. There, she meets Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet), a young aristocrat who travels with her family and fiancé. Although they come from different social classes, they both fall in love and have an intense romance that is soon threatened when the ship hits an iceberg. In this way, the protagonists must do everything necessary to survive.

Titanic premiered in the year 1997.

Undoubtedly it is a film that marked a before and after in the history of cinema. He won Oscar Award for Best Film Y james cameron He took the statuette for best director. Also, he got a lot of accolades for his technical achievements. In total, he won 11 Oscars. And although the performances are the ones that stole the applause from the public, they did not get the recognition they deserved.

But there was an actor already an Oscar winner who was about to be part of the film and yes, we are talking about Robert DeNiro. The interpreter who already came from great films like Taxi driver, raging bull either The Godfather II, was almost part of the film in a supporting role. We talk about Captain Edward John Smith.

Captain Smith played by Bernard Hill.

Without a doubt, this is a character who did not have much screen time, but during the moments that he did, he became an unforgettable character. He was eventually played by Bernard Hillbut before it had fallen into the hands of Niro. Unfortunately, the actor had to decline the offer due to health problems, because during that period of time he was recovering from a gastrointestinal infection.

Despite not having been able to accept the role, the actor’s career remained high, participating in a large number of successes. For his part, Bernard Hill He also benefited from his work on the film, since a couple of years later he worked on the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, in which he played King Théoden under the orders of Peter Jackson.

Although the participation of Robert DeNiro would have brought a name of great weight to a project that was doubted at the time, the success of the film was destined to be. Such was his impact on the world that is currently preparing for his revival in theaters25 years after its launch

