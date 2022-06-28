The Titanic Character Robert De Niro Could Have Played But Ended Up Turning Down

titanica It not only became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, but one of the most awarded. The film directed by james cameron It was one of the most expensive in history, not only because of the needs of the production, but also because of the actors who were part of it.

Starring Kate Winslet and a young man Leonardo Dicaprioalso featured performances by billy zane, bill paxton, Katy BatesY Victor Garber, among others. The story centers on Jack Dawson (DiCaprio), an artist who wins a ticket to travel to America aboard the titanica, the largest ocean liner in the world. There, she meets Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet), a young aristocrat who travels with her family and fiancé. Although they come from different social classes, they both fall in love and have an intense romance that is soon threatened when the ship hits an iceberg. In this way, the protagonists must do everything necessary to survive.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker