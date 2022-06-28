The Miz and Logan Paul would team up again at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The Miz was one of the great protagonists of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. At the start of the show, he was part of a battle royal to determine the penultimate member of the ladder match of Money in the Bank. He fought to the end, but was ultimately eliminated by Riddle.

Later in the show, The Miz he returned to make an appearance to be interviewed by Kevin Patrick. The former world champion took advantage of the moment to give an exclusive: will compete again alongside Logan Paul at SummerSlam. “We will continue our winning trend the same way we defeated the Mysterios at WrestleMania,” The Miz said.

The Miz continued talking about his reality show “Miz & Mrs” and confirmed that he will be present this Friday on the Tonight Show. Kevin Patrick asked him about losing him in the battle royal and if that would be a problem regarding his Logal Paul announcement. The Miz then commented that the only problem that exists is A.J. Styles. This led to a promo that caused the departure of The Phenomenal One, who attacked The Miz.

the youtuber Logan Paul competed for the first time in WWE during the first day of WrestleMania 38 held on April 2, 2022. Logan Paul and The Miz beat the Mysterios in a tag team match. However, after the match, The Miz attacked Logan Paul from behind, thus closing their alliance. Back to backstage, Paul was interviewed behind the scenes and compared what happened to the case of Will Smith and Chris Rock. “If I had to guess, he’s probably jealous that I was doing somersaults, I jumped over the top rope… I was doing it right. He’s not capable of doing that, he’s older. He’s fatter and I’m more agile and younger. I think he’s jealous and that’s why he decided to turn against me,” he said.

During the last days, both Paul and WWE have published pictures of a recent wrestling training. It is unknown if this match will finally take place, since The Miz abruptly ended their relationship. If the fight takes place, it is very likely that AJ Styles will be one of the two opponents they will face.

