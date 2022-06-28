Stephen King Reveals Which Action Movie Made Him Leave a Movie Theater

The writer Stephen King He is considered one of the most prolific writers of the horror genre in recent times. In addition to the success obtained with his publications, many of them became successful adaptations, both on the big screen and on the small screen. Some of them include ITEM, carrie, animal cemetery, The Stand, The Dark Towerand many more.

But in addition to being a source of inspiration for numerous movies and series, King himself is a movie buff. He often shares with his fans what his favorite titles are at the moment. However, as a good fan, there are things that King does not like at all.

Recently, the writer used his Twitter account to respond to a tweet from the novelist Linwood Barclaywho stated that one of the last films that made him leave a movie theater was Jurassic World: Dominionthe latest installment of the Jurassic saga that hit theaters a few weeks ago.

King took the opportunity to respond to Barclay and revealed that the only movie that made him leave a movie theater was transformers. This is the first installment of the successful film saga directed by Michael Bay and based on the popular Hasbro action figures. The film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg, hit theaters in 2007 and starred Shia LaBeouf Y Megan fox. Its premiere was considered a success, reaching more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, kicking off a franchise that went on to become the 13th most successful of all time.

The transformers series It has had some ups and downs since its inception. The next installment will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that will arrive from the hand of director Steven Caple Jr. for June 2023.

The first installment of Transformers was released in 2007

For its part, despite Barclay’s comment, the film by Jurassic World: Dominion it has also become a box office hit. Despite having divided critics, the film directed by Colin Trevorrow has grossed more than 748 million dollars worldwide. Despite the fact that it has the return of historical characters from the first film such as Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, the film failed to completely charm the critics, who have the lowest score of the entire saga.

We will certainly continue to listen to the comments of Stephen King and their positive and negative assessment of the series and movies that are being released.

