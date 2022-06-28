Randy Orton dedicates an emotional message to John CenaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

John Cena is of long tablecloths, since This June 27 celebrates 20 years of having debuted in WWE. The occasion is not for less and that is why will be present tonight on Monday Night RAW to celebrate in the company of fans.

The 16 times world champion He is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time.; another that is in that discussion is Randy Orton, who uploaded a video to his official Twitter account, dedicating some emotional words to the greatest opponent of his career.

“John, we’ve known each other for 22 years, more than half of my life. It feels like it was yesterday that we learned everything at Ohio Valley Wrestling. It has been a great journey and I have enjoyed every second of it. It has been an honor to be your opponent, but it is a greater honor to be your friend.“.

“Claw, Loyalty and Respect are not just words, those words are who you really are. You chose to live that way and it was motivating to see. you made us all better, so I thank you; for all the sacrifice and for the great work. Enjoy your night“continued the legendary Randy Orton.

Cena and Orton met in the developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling. They made the leap practically at the same time and forged in WWE, two of the greatest careers in the company’s history.

Randy will not be able to be present during John Cena’s anniversary since is injured. the last time we saw him in a ring was on the Smackdown of May 20, when he lost with Riddle, the RAW Tag Team Championships.