Price of the dollar today June 27, peso starts with losses

Today, Monday, June 27, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9389 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso fell 4.61 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.9197, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.8736). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican currency came to appreciate 19.41 cents per dollar, which she considers driven by the increase in exports and remittances during the month of May, with which incoming foreign currency would be captured.

After knowing that the rise in exports was 18.9% per year, the data for the entry of remittances remains to be known. It also points out that the impetus for the economy comes mainly from the external context, while the brakes on the economy are mainly internal.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9197 – Sell: $19.9197

: Buy $19.9197 – Sell: $19.9197 HSBC : Purchase: $19.41- Sale: $20.14

: Purchase: $19.41- Sale: $20.14 Banamex : Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.44

: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.44 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.73 – Sell: $20.16

Buy: $18.73 – Sell: $20.16 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.30 IXE: Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.15

Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.39

Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.39 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4162 – Sale: $20.4267

Purchase: $19.4162 – Sale: $20.4267 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,930.3 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens day with depreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.09 pesos, for $24.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.