“Philadelphia”: Tom Hanks points out that a heterosexual actor could not star in it in 2022 | Films

In 1993, “Philadelphia” hit theaters, a thoughtful film that has positioned itself as one of the key pieces in Tom Hanks’ career.

With the interpreter obtaining an Oscar for best actor for his role as Andrew Beckett, gay lawyer diagnosed with HIV and fired after his medical condition was exposed, the artist spoke again about his role. Along these lines, he said that he could not play that character again today.

YOU CAN SEE: “Call me by your name” and its ending breaks hearts: “It is not a romantic story, but a tragic one

A straight man couldn’t be the lead

Almost 30 years after its premiere, Hanks mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that the film, if it were released in the middle of 2022, would not be presented in the same way as in the 90s.

“The goal of ‘Philadelphia’ was for you not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We are past that. I don’t think the public will accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man. ”, he shared.

With a clear reflection, Hanks also questioned that Hollywood studios have as a default idea that a straight man lives a gay man in movies. “They can do it, but it’s not wrong to ask that a film, in the framework of modernity, be authentic,” he commented.

Tom Hanks and Antonio Banderas were a couple in “Philadelphia.” Photo: TriStar Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: “Lightyear” fails at the box office: second week in theaters disappoints Disney-Pixar

In the conversation, Tom Hanks described “Philadelphia” and the 1994 comedy-drama “Forrest Gump” (in which he played a disabled man) as “timely movies for their time.”

What is “Philadelphia” about?

The film takes us to the story of Andrew Beckett, a lawyer who was diagnosed with AIDS and who is fired from his job due to his medical condition. This motivates him to hire the only professional who agrees to take his case: a homophobic lawyer, played by Denzel Washington, to represent him in the lawsuit.

“Philadelphia” was the first major Hollywood film to portray the biases of AIDS in the United States.

How old is Tom Hanks?

Tom Hanks is currently 65 years old. The actor was born on July 9, 1956 in California, United States.