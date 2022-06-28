“Only murders in the building”: the ramshackle New York detectives are back

On Disney + comes the second season of the “criminal” comedy with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez Martin Short, Steve Martine and Selena Gomez in “Oly murders in the building” Credit: © Disney +

Marco Villa



You can see it on





In the first season they had combined all the colors: they had started to investigate the murder of their neighbor (accusing practically everyone, including the singer Sting), they had launched a podcast to tell their deeds and they had succeeded, they despite, to complicate life with justice. On Netflix comes back, starting from June 28the new season of “Only murders in the building“with 10 new episodes.

Obviously we do not tell you how the first case they faced ends (for those who have not seen it), but now you know that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) And Mabel (Selena Gomez), unlikely trio of makeshift detectives in New York City, are ready to get back into action. Yes, because the terrible administrator of the condominium in which they live was killed and they themselves ended up on the list of suspects …