New Fast & Furious 10 Photo Reveals a Return of the Hit Tokyo Drift

fast and furious 10 keeps a good pace of filming ahead of its premiere next year. The penultimate installment of the saga will bring great surprises and now it is revealed that one of them is linked to the acclaimed Tokyo Drift (2006).

2021 He had great premieres, one of them was Fast 9. In the ninth film of the franchise, it was crowned as one of the highest grossing films of the year. The action, the vehicles and mainly the story were the strong points to attract the public to see Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family.

One of the surprises of the aforementioned film was the “return from the deadHan Lue, the character played by Sung Kang. For those who don’t remember, the 2006 filmJustin Lin’s first for the franchise, told the story of Sean Bosewell (Lucas Black), a young student who due to behavior problems must move to Japan with his father. Far from staying out of trouble, Sean falls in love with the world of street drift racing. His work attracts the attention of Han Lue, who in addition to taking him under his wing, teaches him the tricks of this style of racing. In one of the scenes, Han aboard his iconic vehicle is rammed by a mysterious vehicle.

Toretto’s friend is trapped in his car and consumed by the flames. According to the Fast and Furious story, Han was believed to be dead at the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), as part of the revenge against Toretto and his men, but Fast 9 proved otherwise.

Now fans get another surprise and it’s from Han Lue. Happens that Fast X will have another return of tokyo driftit’s not about a human, it’s about the character’s vehicle, the imposing Mazda RX-7 FD model 97 orange and black.

Sun Kang used his Instagram account to show fans that fast and furious 10 has working among its ranks the iconic Mazda. Although the original vehicle catches fire, everything seems to indicate that Han had an ace up his sleeve and in his workshop he had another Mazda RX-7 FD.

fast and furious 10 has a release date for May 2023.

