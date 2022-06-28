“My career has sprung up around this character.” Chris Hemsworth clears doubts about whether he will leave the Marvel Universe after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ marked the farewell of several of the original Avengers and it seems that we are in the middle of a relay stage for the MCU, although we are not very clear where they are going to throw things now. Of the founding members of the supergroup, the one that remains at the foot of the canyon is Chris Hemsworth’s Thorwho returns to nothing in his fourth film as the lead.

It is not a secret that the actor has a great time playing Thor (or himself) on screen, but as with each new film, we always have a little doubt as to whether ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will indeed mark the last time that we see him in the MCU.

No one retires at 1500 years

Hemsworth’s original contract with Marvel Studios has been extended for the Australian actor to continue participating in the MCU, since it should have expired years ago. ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was a breath of fresh air and it looks like Hemsworth is in no rush to let go of Thor’s cape, even though his contract with the studio has expired again..

Of course, if Thor retires, as far as Hemsworth competes, it would be a very temporary retirement because he plans to continue until the body endures.

“I’ll keep coming back for more and more until someone kicks me off stage. I love it. My entire career has sprung up around playing this character… now we’ll see what the fans want,” the actor said during the pre-screening of the movie.

It is not the first time that Hemsworth makes it clear that he does not want to let go of the character, and already in 2020 when filming began on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ he said that Thor was too young to retire at 1500 years old and that of course his fourth film was not a farewell. Nothing is set in stone yet, but Kevin Feig It also doesn’t seem to completely close the door on more Thor movies with Hemsworth.