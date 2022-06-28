Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé in Syracuse for the Dolce & Gabbana event

Despite the protests and appeals of archaeologists and scholars, the summer concerts of Baglioni, Gianna Nannini, Elisa, Fiorella Mannoia and Ludovico Einaudi scheduled at the Greek Theater of Syracuse will be held, as decided by the Regional Commission of the Sicily Amphitheater which has also made available the ancient theaters of Taormina and Tindari as well as the Valley of the Temples.

In the Archaeological Park of Syracuse, from 4 to 11 July, there will also be an event promoted by Dolce & Gabbana with many VIPs present, from Monica Bellucci to Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé, which will be the luxury setting for a large planned fashion show also in Piazza Duomo, at Castello Maniace and in Marzamemi.

The event is organized by Aditus which manages the ticket office of the Archaeological Park. The former director of the Archaeological Park, Carlo Staffile, speaking of the rock concerts planned in the cavea, underlined with Agi di “Not having granted any concessions. Because – has explained – first I was waiting for the Superintendency to give its authorization “. But in reality the regional councilors for tourism and cultural heritage, in the joint evaluation commission, have given the green light.

The summer concerts, which have already been set since the Covid years and remained suspended, have long since been sold-out and will be held after the closing of the Classic Shows, of which the scaffolding will remain to serve as a stage.

Archaeologists fear that the very delicate stone material of which the theater is made could suffer further damage, due to mostly young spectators who could act as happened in Piazza San Marco for the infamous Pink Floyd concert in 1989. Professor Lorenzo Lazzarini warns , Venetian, one of the leading experts in ancient stone material: “At a concert of this type, thousands of people jump and dance, putting under great effort a soft and porous stone like that of the cavea which cannot bear any stress due to its fragility”.

The Aditus, in agreement with the Park, had proposed the construction of a removable wooden structure in the space, cleaned after forty years, of the Ear of Dionysius, capable of accommodating 2500 people and thus obviate the overuse of the theater, but the Regione rejected the project and preferred to grant rock singers a structure that all archaeologists recommend to preserve with every care, to be waded and not touched.