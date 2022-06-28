Marco Garcés explained how he managed to sign Bale and renew Vela

Marco GarcesLAFC’s director of operations, explained how he convinced midfielder Gareth Bale to sign with the team without being the franchise player and how Carlos Vela’s contract extension with the Los Angeles team was given.

In the case of Gareth BaleGarcés explained in an interview with Fox SportsRadiothat the idea was to convince the player to arrive with a salary and allow him in a few months to demonstrate his ability within the MLS, so that later, based on the objectives, he can be given a better contract.

The Welshman comes from playing a few minutes last season with real Madrid and that is why the Los Angeles box took its reservations about it.

In the case of Carlos candleMarco Garcés pointed out that there was already an agreement with the Mexican, which was only to define some points that were not clear, but that in the end the renewal was successful.

The Mexican will remain for two more years with LAFC and in the words of Marco Garcés, “there was already an agreement with Vela before Bale’s arrival, but surely that makes him stay much happier”.

