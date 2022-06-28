‘Madame Web’ signs Emma Roberts and closes her leading casting

madam web, the Sony Pictures project with which the Japanese production company will continue to create stories based on Spider-Man characters, has a new update. And it is that emma roberts just signed on for a movie in which other stars like Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) and Sidney Sweeney (euphoria) have already confirmed their appearance. The information has come through Deadline, although the media ensures that the role of Roberts is unknown.

The movie about Madame Web is believed to be an origin story for her, one of Spider-Man’s main mentors in the comics and in the hit cartoon series of the 90s. Although the tape will give the character a more active point, since throughout the plot she does not fight with anyone and is presented as an elderly woman with reduced mobility, connected to a whole network of machines that allow it to continue living. However, like other characters in The House of Ideas such as Charles Xavier, this heroine’s abilities have to do with her experience and her clairvoyant powers that allow her to predict future events to a certain extent. According to the first speculations, Madame Web would fulfill a function similar to what it has been for the UCM until now Doctor Strange.

SJ Clarkson will direct the film while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplessthe writers of Morbius, will write this new Marvel spin-off raid. Sony Pictures did not get great results with Jared Leto’s vampire adventure, but it doesn’t matter when in full recovery from the pandemic you have achieved real blockbusters like Venom: There will be slaughter either Spider-Man: No way homecurrently the sixth highest-grossing film in history.

Emma Roberts closes what seems to be the main casting for a film that, for the time being, also has other faces such as Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim. Julia Roberts’ niece has built her career around the horror genre, becoming a fundamental pillar within the franchise American Horror Story for several seasons and appearing in scream queens for FOX. In the cinema, another horror film entitled abandonedalongside Michael Shannon and John Gallagher Jr. Madame Web is scheduled for release next January 13, 2023.