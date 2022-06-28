Johnny Depp’s lawyer saved a man in flight – Come and see

Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the trial that beat Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez, surprised in the last few hours with a heroic gesture that he starred in mid-flight.

On a plane headed from Los Angeles to New York, a man in his 70s fell unwell. Without hesitation, the lawyer jumped from her seat next to her bodyguard and went to where she was.

/Home Embedded Code/

Look also Restructuring and cuts

/End Embed Code/

The man was on the floor and, according to TMZ, the woman gave him first aid in the company of the guard, after people’s requests for help.

While assisting him, they tried to verify that he was not having a stroke or cardiac arrest. As Camille helped him, the bodyguard monitored his heart rate with a smart watch.

After a few minutes, a doctor who was on the flight replaced them and treated him. The flight returned to the airport from which it departed to transfer the patient.

“On June 20, American Airlines Flight 184 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) returned to Los Angeles due to medical needs of a client”, a company spokesperson told People.

After the episode, one of the flight attendants valued the gesture of Depp’s lawyer, whom he described as “Wonder Woman”. And that was not all: she gave him a bottle of merlot and a bottle of premium champagne.

/Home Embedded Code/

/End Embed Code/

Camille Vasquez, 37, gained notoriety for her strong position in the defamation trial that Depp ended up winning over Amber Heard for the article in which the actress claimed she had suffered domestic violence.

It was even the axis of many rumors of a relationship with Depp because of the hugs and the effusiveness that they manifested, something that was denied by the lawyer.

However, the woman is dating a real estate businessman.