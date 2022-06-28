John Williams, composer of the soundtracks of ET, Jurassic Park and Star Wars, says goodbye to the big screen

The soundtrack of indiana jones 5 It will be the last work on the big screen of the famous composer John Williams.

This was revealed by the musician in a recent interview with the Associated Press (AP), who has had a career marked by greats that are part of popular culture, such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET, Indiana Jones , Superman, Schindler’s List and Harry Potter.

“Right now I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which I think Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, announced will be his last film. So I thought, if Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too,” Williams said.

The musician is 90 years old, and he commented that composing for starwars It takes at least six months, that “at this point in life is a long commitment for me.”

Of course, Williams has not stopped in the musical field, since last month he released an album with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, entitled “A Gathering of Friends”, which was recorded with the New York Philharmonic.

On the other hand, one of those who will miss him the most will be steven spielbergwho argued that the musician is “the most significant collaborator for my success as a filmmaker”.