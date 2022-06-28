‘I don’t even know who he is, a frustrated’ Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.27.2022 18:33:54





The Deus of sports narration in Mexico does not care what a “frustrated” think of him. That’s how hard it was Christian Martinoli’s response to Esteban Arcea Televisa host who in an interview assured that Burro van Rankin and he created the style that they exploit today in Azteca Deportes’ soccer broadcasts.

Esteban Arce, who currently hosts the program Morning Express and that in the 90s he became famous with The Dungeonstated in a conversation with Toño de Valdés that the style of Martinoli and Luis García “is the heritage of El Burro and mine”even pointing out that the two of them was “much more aggressive” than what the duo of the Ajusco television station does today.

Given these sayings, Martinoli Curi responded strongly to Arceof whom he said “before he did greet him”, but he believes that for “envy” now he speaks ill of him and of Doctor Garcíawho together have consolidated the most famous and acclaimed duo in sports narration.

“Who said that? Esteban Arce? Do not know him, I am not going to advertise it on behalf of us. He already had his history, his ways. Before he greeted us very well, when we became more famous than him not so much anymore, but that’s how it happens, must be frustrated“, affirmed the Azteca Deportes reporter.

These Martinoli’s words They were given in the framework of the premiere of the film “Minions: A Villain Is Born”in which he and Doctor García lend their voices to the characters “Hands of Steel” Y “SVenvenge”respectively, who are part of the legion of antagonists that are fundamental in the plot that belongs to the franchise of “My favorite villain”.

Martinoli and the Doctor, in an interview with halftime

When is the new Minions movie released?

Martinoli Curi and García Postigo share credits with Andrés Bustamante “Güiri-Güiri”, Itatí Cantoral and Edgar Vivar in dubbing. The Public premiere of “Minions 2” is scheduled for this June 29in theaters only, in a Universal Pictures and Illumination production.