How many seasons will Only Murders In The Building have?

How many seasons it will have Only Murders In The Building? This is the question of the fans after the debut of the second chapter available from mTuesday 28 June on Disney + Star.

Enter the world of Disney + NOW!

Let’s talk about the original comedy with Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver) e Selena Gomez (Mabel) presented for the first time in 2021 in the United States on Hulu and in Italy on Disney +.

It then dates back to the month of September 2021 the official news on the renewal of the second season, released in Italy at the same time as the US programming starting from Tuesday June 28, 2022.

read on after the ad

Since then, Hulu has no longer commented on the future of the comedy, which at the moment it would seem to stop at two seasons for a total of twenty episodes. But here, while waiting for official news, some unexpected arrive clues according to which, most likely, new episodes I’m already on the way!

To give this hope is the same Selena Gomez citing al The Hollywood Reporter his plans for the future. In detail, in the course of the interview, Selena declares that she has completed the filming of the second season of the series, and even those of her cooking program, and therefore having to stay in the studio until the third season.

Could it be an accidentally escaped indiscretion? This is probably the case, as there are still no confirmations, or denials, from Hulu. Despite therefore missing an official press release, the words of the actress lead us to believe that the series halfway between comedy and mystery is destined to continue with a third chapter.

read on after the ad

The latter, ideally, could debut during the summer of 2023. In fact, having passed a year between the release of the first and second season, we imagine to witness a possible third cycle of episodes not before next summer.

Currently, however, these are still hypotheses awaiting official confirmation from Hulu, a streaming service managed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.