Full WWE Raw card revealed June 27, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,518 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, June 27, 2022 live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw June 27, 2022

– Battle Royal for a spot in the Money in the Bank Men’s Ladder Match

-Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford (The winner will choose the stipulation for their title tag team match)

– Video of John Cena’s career

– AJ Styles vs. The Miz

– Bianca Belair and Carmella will sign the contract of their fight in Money in the Bank

– Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan

– Celebration of the twentieth anniversary of John Cena

-Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy (Theory will be the combat reinforcement referee)

– Becky Lynch vs. XiaLi vs. Nikki ASH vs. Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina (Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match Elimination Match)



WWE Raw schedules June 27, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of June 28: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of June 28): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

