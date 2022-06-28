Frida Bollani “Visually impaired? I focus on sounds” / “You have to be good, not famous”

Frida Bollanidaughter of the composer and pianist Stefano, at the age of 17 celebrates the release of her first album, called “Primo Tour”, which represents an unexpected milestone for her: “We didn’t expect it, not at this level. It was an explosion “said the teenager to the microphones of the “Corriere della Sera”, who has been living with an important visual impairment ever since he gave his first cry. “I’m visually impaired from birth – has explained –, so the only language, both for scores and for lyrics, for me is braille, which is why I had to learn to read and write a year before the others. Using braille on the cover of my record, I wanted to give a small gift to blind people like me or to sighted people who plan to study braille … In short, I wanted to make the record more accessible even to those who cannot see us, precisely because it was a memory”.

Although belonging to the so-called “generation Z”, Frida Bollani defines herself as a lover of music CDs, so much so that she personally has “Strongly wanted all three discs of Ariana Grande in physical format. I think I’m the only one among my peers to prefer them “. Ariana Grande’s name was not pronounced casually: “I had a period in my life where I was a huge fan of his, I even went to one of his concerts. For me she has a great voice, she is a great singer. Some of her songs are perhaps a bit questionable, but I focus a lot on her sounds and her sounds are cool “.

FRIDA BOLLANI: “YOU NEED TO BE GOOD, NOT FAMOUS”

In the continuation of her speech in the “Corriere della Sera”, Frida Bollani confessed the emotion that went through her when the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellacalled her to play at the Quirinale: “That was the only moment I was agitated, real performance anxiety. When Mattarella complimented me I was only able to say thank you, I had no words “.

The song on her album she is most attached to is “Britney Spears’ cover of Toxic. The idea of ​​reinterpreting it was by Frankie hi-nrg. She had told me: make a ballad, piano and voice version of it. In fact it seems to better express the meaning of the text. For me only one concept works: I like a song or not. Gender just doesn’t matter “. Finally, Frida Bollani revealed that she does not love the word “fame” too much: “My mom always says a sentence … You have to be good, not famous”.

