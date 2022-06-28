Fortnite – How Sprouting Sawmill works and where it is

The last season of Fortnite has introduced many changes to the island, including the transformation of the Abandoned Sawmill into Sprouting Sawmill.

It seems that the Tree of Reality is producing more than just Seeds of Reality, as one of its roots has reached the Abandoned Lumberyard, changing the narrative of the game.

A change of scenery and name of a large area in Fortnite is not a rare event, but Sprouting Lumbermill is the first area that could have four different forms, each with a unique theme.

Fortnite: Sprouting Sawmill – where it is and what forms it can take

According to Fortnite dataminers, there are four possible forms of Sprouting Sawmill:

Roman Theme: Colosseum Colosseum

Pirate Theme: Peaceful Lagoon

West Theme: Poblado Picados

Atlantis Theme: Coral Castle

However, at the time of this writing, Coral Castle has yet to appear. Sprouting Sawmill will likely get a change in the future, but for now, it’s rotating between Roman, Pirate, and Western themes.

[THREAD] #Fortnite Season 3 v21.10 Update Map Changes 🗺📍 • Logjam Lotus is here! With the Reality Tree extending its roots across the island, another tree formed a POI that changes every match between:

-Roman Colosseum

– Pirate Town

-Wild West Town

– Atlantis (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/RnDBF2pgFJ — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 21, 2022

Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Manage cookie options



There is not no way to force a particular form of Sprouting Sawmill. It is currently a random chance out of three at the start of each match.

Each Sprouting Sawmill shape in Fortnite has its own items and structures, though the basic terrain shape is similar. For example, there will always be a hill to the northwest, but the building will change between themes.

The building at the top of this hill will change with each theme.

The location and general size of each building remains more or less constant with each theme. However, instead of exploring a huge pirate ship or a gigantic Roman building, you will only find a small water tower and train tracks in the West.

It seems that the amount of loot is similar in all types of terrain, apart from the fact that the location of the chests changes randomly as in any other game.

Another interesting thing about the changing aspects of Sprouting Sawmill is that three objects from Cavern Rampage seem to have hinted at what was to come:

There are no items associated with Coral Castle yet, so we don’t know if it will ever be released.

Roman Theme: Colosseum Colosseum

Although the Roman area retains elements of the Colossal Colosseum, luckily it does not have the same labyrinthine structure.





Pirate Theme: Peaceful Lagoon

The pirate ship is back! This area based on Calm Albufera has many crumbling castles on the edges, with houses in the center.





West Theme: Poblado Picados

The Wild West of Poblado Picados is back and has minecarts and train tracks. Although the amount of loot should be similar in all forms of Bubbling Sawmill themes, it seems that the West has slightly less than the other two.





If you want to know more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, we have pages on the Battle Pass, the Indiana Jones skin, how to ride animals, where the Reality Seeds are, and how to get XP fast.