Elsa Pataky tells how Chris Hemsworth convinced her to star in ‘Interceptor’

Four years they had to pass for us to see Elsa Pataky come back in style.

The actress, who chose to devote herself entirely to caring for her children, return to the ‘Interceptor’ hand screenthe movie of Netflix of which her husband Chris Hemsworth is he Executive producer.

12 years ago they formed one of the most established couples on the film scene Despite the busy careers of both and the three children they have together: India and the twins tristan Y Sasha10 and 8 years old, respectively.

Now that they are older, the Spanish interpreter has taken the step of putting himself in front of the spotlight again to star in the film premieres this coming June 3.

A decision that we have now known that ‘Thor’ had a lot to do in her. And it is that, as collected by ‘Daily Mail’, her husband played a key role for him to decide to venture back into acting.

”He told me how hard it must have been to put aside my careerin a way, to be with the children. It has been a great help in every way so that he goes back to work, he knows how much I love him,” he revealed to the aforementioned medium.

In her statements, Elsa has also confessed what it was like to have your partner as a superior in the film: ”He was my boss, but it was fun. He really wanted me to do this role because he knew how much he would enjoy it. We went from being parents to being creative collaborators on a film project, which was a really different experience than what we were used to.”

But those aren’t the only revelations that the Madrilenian has recently given away, because just a few days ago, in an interview with ‘Hello’, she was honest about the ‘difficulties’ of their marriage with Hemsworth, as well as in ‘The Project’ he talked about the fight scenes that the Australian has helped him prepare with hard workouts: ”He told me all the time how to fight, what the position is like ‘this is the angle when you give a fist’ He is very bossy!”, he pointed.

