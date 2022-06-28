Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth pose for the first time with their children in a photocall

Chris Hemsworth is in full promotion for the premiere of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’. The actor was seen a few days ago in California, where he presented his latest film with his wife Elsa Pataky – who chose a white dress for the occasion -, her parents and her older brother. And now that he has returned to his homeland to premiere his latest project, the actor has surprised by posing, for the first time, with two of his three children in Sydney (Australia) Press play and don’t miss out on how much they have grown! !

Twins Sasha and Tristanwho fulfilled eight years last March, they have set foot for the first time on a Red carpet to accompany his father in this important project. For the occasion, the minors wore tailored suits and each of them marked their own style. One of them chose a suit with a white shirt and sneakers while the other preferred a black shirt. In addition, to further mark their personality, one of them has long hair and the other short. The one who starred in a conspicuous absence was India, the couple’s eldest daughter, who did not pose with her brothers and her parents on the red carpet.

In addition to the two minors and his wife, Chris was also accompanied by his father, Craig Hemsworth, and his older brother, Luke, who attended with his wife Samantha.

Elsa Pataky, exclusively: “I am very dependent on my children”

In an interview with this medium on her last visit to Spain, the Spanish actress said that she shows the good part of her relationship, but that there are also ups and downs in her marriage. “There are very good moments and others not so good. Moments of separation and stress for the children. Like any other family, not everything is as happy as it seems and as you always show,” said the actress. Elsa – who has almost five million followers on social networks – publishes a lot of content about her family life, but she is aware that beyond the “beautiful part” that she likes to show, no one shows “the bad moments” that are also part of your marriage.

Elsa Pataky admits ups and downs in her relationship with Chris Hemsworth

