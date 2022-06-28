‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ closes its eighth leading season and celebrates its 2,500th program by paying tribute to its team

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ continues to make television history for another season.

The Antena 3 program led by Pablo Motos closes leader of its slot for the eighth consecutive yearachieving the second best result in its history, which reinforces the milestone of a program that has already been on our televisions for 16 seasons.





Pablo Motos, host of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



This year the program maintains a 15.6% share of the average audience and reaches 2.4 million viewers, once again being crowned as the most watched format of the night despite the numerous formats that have passed through this slot in the competition.

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, which will end its 16th season next Monday, July 4, has a surprise prepared for his viewers before going on vacation. This Thursday, June 30, the program has prepared a special for its 2,500 deliveries with a tribute to the workers who make this television format a reality every day.

The program will not have a guest this Thursday. Instead, the team will be the protagonist of this installment. The workers will narrate anecdotes, moments and the secrets that have occurred behind the cameras in these 16 years of history of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, a format that is already television history and that continues to set records as the years go by.

The 2,500 of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

More than 300 workers have passed through ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ throughout its history. Thousands of guests have sat at its central table. More than 5,000 scientific experiments have been shown to the spectators. The story of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ is very long and the best people to tell it are its workerswho will be in charge of celebrating the arrival of 2,500 installments by telling viewers all the secrets of the format.





The ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ science team puts the ‘bottletor plus’ to the test | antenna3.com



Carlos FernandezContent Director of Atresmedia TV, states: “Atresmedia is proud to have a program like ‘El Hormiguero’ that perfectly embodies the values ​​of our television: quality content, of great relevance, capable of innovating and surprising year after year and that connects with all kinds of people. A program committed to society, an example of the best entertainment and that manages to attract referents from the fields of music, sports, fashion, cinema, culture, politics… both national and international. It is a space enjoyed by viewers of all ages whom he conquers in front of television and also through social networks, where every moment of the program is passionately shared. ‘El hormiguero’ has managed to be a daily event in the lives of millions of people: that defines it and demonstrates its importance and transcendence”.

“‘El Hormiguero’ perfectly embodies the values ​​of our television”

“For this reason, I want to express my congratulations and thanks to Pablo Motos, Jorge Salvador and his entire team of 7 and Acción, who have managed to turn what is extraordinary into a routine. Season after season they manage to be the public’s favorite program during prime time and the place where everyone wants to go. Reaching 2,500 broadcasts is something that is only within the reach of those who make history on television. Y ‘El hormiguero’ has been making history for years and showing that it is television in its purest form”.

“Getting to the 2500 program is beyond my wildest dreams”

For Pablo Motorcyclespresenter of the program: “Getting to the 2500 program is beyond my wildest dreams. I am indebted to all the people on my team who give their lives to make a program where nothing is impossible. I just saw a video that we are going to put on that program and I don’t believe it myself. All this would be unthinkable without Javier Bardají and Carlos Fernández supporting us from the chain’s management. And the most magical thing of all is that with all the offers that are currently on television, people continue to choose us as their favorite program, raising audiences through the roof every night for 16 years. I am very proud of the program and very grateful to be part of this team.”





Paul Motorcycles | antenna3.com



For Jorge SalvadorCEO of 7 y Acción: “Reaching 2,500 gives me more strength to think that we have to reach 3,000. We have made accounts and in these 16 seasons 36 children have been born to the ‘El Hormiguero’ team. It makes me sleepless to think that as we continue for many more years, the next step will be to set up a nursery in ‘El Hormiguero'”.





Jorge Salvador accuses Pablo Motos of being “cowardly as a rat” in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ is an undeniable success

During his final season, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has remained the leader of its slot with a 15.6% share and an average of 2,388,000 viewers, achieving a distance of more than 5 points over its direct competitor. A distance that widens more in commercial target, where ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ marks a great 17.1% in this course.

The Antena 3 program is a powerful showcase through which an average of 5.4 million unique viewers pass each day.

The format led by Motos achieves excellent results in all age targets and stands out very positively among viewers aged 25 to 34, with an average screen share of 15.7%. In addition, it stands out in communities such as Madrid (19.3%), Castilla y León (18.7%), Murcia (18.7%), Aragón (17.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (17.4%) or Andalusia (17.1%).

Now that it celebrates 2,500 programs, throughout its history on Antena 3 the program has maintained an average of 14% and 2.5 million viewers.

Everyone wants to have fun in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Like every year, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ shows the most desired faces for any television program. This season, the Antena 3 program has been attended by national and international personalities from sports, culture, politics and entertainment such as Tom Holland, Marc Márquez, Alexia Putellas, Carlos Alcaraz, Rosalía, Penélope Cruz, Maluma, Marcelo, Gerard Piqué or TheGrefg.









The most watched broadcast of the season was the visit of Isabel Díaz Ayuso

The most watched broadcast of the season was the visit of Isabel Díaz Ayuso last November, which reached a spectacular 23.2% audience share and an average of 3,588,000 viewers.









Throughout its history and its 2,500 programs, Nearly 3,000 renowned guests have passed through ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’. Of these, 1,350 belong to the field of cinema, 620 musicians, 221 from the world of sports and 750 from other sectors such as television, journalism, the police or literature. Of the total, almost 400 have been international visits.

for the program great names of international cinema have passed as Will Smith, Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller, Will Ferrer, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Kristen Stewart, Jenniffer Aniston, or Jenniffer Lawrence.





Relive the complete interview with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



Also important names in world music like Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Shakira, Lenny Kravitz, Alejandro Sanz, Nicky Jam, Ricky Martin, Taylor Swift, Enrique Iglesias, Rosalía, Maluma, Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble, Alicia Keys or Kylie Minogue.





Enjoy the complete interview with Alicia Keys in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



As for the sportAmong the most prominent are Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernández, Carolina Marín, Andrés Iniesta, Marc Márquez, Diego Pablo Simeone, Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, David Villa, Iker Casillas or Gerard Pique.





“It’s a bloody vice”: Rafa Nadal’s surprising confession in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



Great names from other fields have been Susanna Griso, Julia Otero, Jordi Évole, Iñaki Gabilondo, Miguel Ángel Revilla, Felipe González, Mariano Rajoy, Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivera, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, Alfonso Guerra, Ken Follett, Dan Brown, Arturo Pérez Reverte, José Andrés or Doctor Cavadas.





Enjoy the complete interview with Susanna Griso in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



