Dwayne Johnson surprises his cousin with a new home and car

Dwayne Johnson’s generosity for his family knows no bounds, as he gave his cousin a new home just weeks after he bought his mother a new home.

Dwayne, Hollywood’s highest-paid movie star, shared a video of the sweet moment with his 323 million Instagram followers.

In the clip, Dwayne stands behind his cousin Sarona Snuka with his hands covering her eyes. As he leads her to her new place, he says, “Okay, we love you so much because we’re so proud of you. Welcome to your new home ”.

Sarona is overcome with emotion and cries when she sees what her famous cousin has done for her.

“My goodness. I can’t … ”she says as she cuddles the Jumanji star: Welcome to the Jungle.

In the caption, the former pro wrestler explained their special bond in more detail.

) “I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little children growing up together,” she wrote. “Dude, this girl has been through tough times, but no matter what life has offered her, she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become an example of a strong and inspiring single mom for her two biggest inspirations: her daughters, Milaneta and Maleata “.

He also told fans that, like him, Sarona is a wrestler.

“It’s (sic) so damn hard to make it as a professional wrestler. And it is also much more difficult to cope if you are a woman. Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) decided a long time ago that she would walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure the tough times she experienced were always her REASON to WORK MORE and never quit. that it would become the EXCUSE to WITHDRAW, “he wrote. “And that’s what she did. And that’s why my heart is proud. “

Later in the day, he also gave her a brand new car as a gift.